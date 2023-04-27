Carlos Rodriguez Sets New Season-High with Nine Strikeouts in Loss to M-Braves

April 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez on the mound

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers pitching staff continued its trend of dominance by striking out 13 and allowing two runs, but were outdueled by the Mississippi Braves in a 2-1 loss at MGM Park on Thursday night. With a Montgomery Biscuits loss, however, the Shuckers are still just a game behind the Biscuits for the lead in the South Division.

From the onset, the game was a pitcher's duel between 12th-ranked Brewers' prospect Carlos Rodriguez and Scott Blewett. Rodriguez struck out four over the first two innings while Blewett retired the first six batters he faced.

In the third, the M-Braves pushed a run across after Landon Stephens singled to left. The Shuckers tied the game at one in the bottom half of the inning, however, after Jackson Chourio drove in Wes Clarke with a sacrifice fly to right. The RBI was Chourio's 16th of the year, best in the Southern League.

Rodriguez continued to roll and ended his outing with nine strikeouts and 94 pitches, a new career-high. After allowing the run, he retired eight of the final nine batters he faced.

In the seventh, an errant throw allowed Andrew Moritz to score from third, giving the M-Braves a 2-1 lead. With the game on the line, reliever Alec Barger, the fifth of the night, induced a groundout to short with the tying run at third to preserve the lead.

James Meeker (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers while Trey Riley (1-1) earned the win. Barger (2) earned his second save in as many games.

The teams are set to meet on Friday night for Fireworks Friday at MGM Park. Justin Jarvis (1-1, 1.59) will start for the Shuckers against Luis De Avila (0-1, 2.53). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with postgame fireworks to follow the game.

