Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against M-Braves
April 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have activated RHP Zach Vennaro off the 7-Day Injured List. Vennaro, who was acquired by the Brewers in 2021, has made 84 appearances with the Shuckers since signing.
The Shuckers roster is at 28 active players.
