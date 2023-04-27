Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Game against M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have activated RHP Zach Vennaro off the 7-Day Injured List. Vennaro, who was acquired by the Brewers in 2021, has made 84 appearances with the Shuckers since signing.

The Shuckers roster is at 28 active players.

