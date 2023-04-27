Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: May 2-7

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back at home to begin the month of May with a thrilling six-game homestand featuring a couple giveaways, the second Education Day game of the season, Star Wars night, a pair of weekend fireworks spectaculars, and wrapping up with the debut of the Lunaticos de Rocket City.

The six-game series from Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7 will see the Trash Pandas battle the Tennessee Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in a playoff rematch from 2022. The Smokies roster is currently headlined by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' top prospect and the number 30 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com

New to the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Smoky Tamale" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features Big City Reds hot dog, tamales, red chili sauce, diced onions, cilantro, and queso fresco on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. The Education Day game features Breakfast at the Ballpark. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a special Cinco de Mayo Feast. Saturday is Pizza Madness before the homestand ends with Sunday brunch. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Josh Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, May 2 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Astronaut Racer Neil Socks Giveaway: 1,000 children ages 17 and under will receive a limited-edition pair of socks featuring Neil, the lovable loser in the annual Astronaut Race, presented by WAAY 31.

Teacher Appreciation Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will celebrate local teachers with ceremonial first pitches and drink specials.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, May 3 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 9:30 a.m. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Education Day: As part of Education Day, Wednesday's game will begin at 11:05 a.m. with many local students scheduled to be in attendance for this one-of-a-kind field trip.

Business Person Special: The perfect lunch break can be spent at the ballpark. There are only three weekday day games on the 2023 Trash Pandas' schedule, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring the office out for a day you won't forget.

Note: Unlike most Wednesday home games, this game on May 3 will NOT be a Dog Day at Toyota Field and will NOT be an All You Can Eat Wednesday.

Thursday, May 4 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Panda Wars Commemorative Cup Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and up will receive a unique blue Panda Wars Commemorative silicone drinking cup, presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

Star Wars Night: May the fourth be with you! Fans are encouraged to wear their best Star Wars costume for the game. Special Star Wars themed food and drink items will be on sale throughout the ballpark. Characters from the iconic movies will be making an appearance at Toyota Field and will be available for photos.

Star Wars Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Star Wars Baby Yoda themed jerseys for Wednesday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'rctpstarwars' to 76278 and by visiting rctpstarwars.givesmart.com The jersey auction will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at the end of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and the Miracle League of Madison. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance on May 4. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, May 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by the United States Army.

Saturday, May 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Ceremonial First Pitches: The Trash Pandas are pleased to welcome a pair of special guests to throw ceremonial first pitches on behalf of Toyota. Mamoru Mohri is the first Japanese astronaut who was part of an official Japanese space program and is a veteran of two NASA Space Shuttle missions. Mio Meada is currently the Consul General of Japan. Both will throw ceremonial first pitches before the game.

Kentucky Derby Day: In honor of the run for the roses, the Inline Electric Rock Porch, Pub Madison, and Bullpen Bar will be serving Kentucky Derby themed beverages.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Bill Penney Toyota.

Sunday, May 7 - Trash Pandas (Lunaticos de Rocket City) vs. Tennessee Smokies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 1 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Lunaticos de Rocket City Debut: Sunday's game will be the first time the Lunaticos de Rocket City take the field. The Trash Pandas will be playing as the Lunaticos de Rocket City for three games during the 2023 season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The Lunaticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field. Click HERE to learn more about the Lunaticos.

Fiesta In The Outfield: As part of the debut of the Lunaticos de Rocket City, there will be three food trucks in the outfield, D.J. Raffi Torres will be performing before and during the game, and Margaritas will be available throughout the ballpark.

Nurses Appreciation Day: The Trash Pandas will honor local nurses at Sunday's game with a special pre-game parade and an exclusive Nurse themed gift for all attending. Click HERE to learn more.

Post-Game Happy Hour: As part of Miller May, fans are welcome to stay on the Inline Electric Rock Porch for an hour after the game for Miller Post-Game Happy Hour, presented by Corona, with exciting drink specials available for all fans.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

