Barons Drop Second-Straight Against Smokies

April 27, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons may have lost last night by multiple runs to the Tennessee Smokies, but they did keep it competitive for the majority of the game. However the game today was steadily controlled by the Smokies. The Barons drop their second-straight to the Smokies, this time coming in a 9-1 final score.

The Smokies got the scoring started in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored their base runner from third. The run not only gave them the lead but started a streak of four innings where the Smokies scored a run.

The Smokies through five innings of play would be up by four, while also not allowing a hit by the Barons. Tennessee, in their scoring efforts, would have two sac flies, one wild pitch that scored a runner and a homerun. The homerun in the fifth was hit by Smokies third-baseman Chase Strumpf, his second of the series thus far.

Birmingham's starter left-handed Garrett Schoenle was the guilty party to allow the four earned runs. The runs allowed by the southpaw did put a damper on a rather solid outing, which ended with 5.0 IP and two strikeouts.

The Barons starter shouldn't be blamed too much on the defeat as the Smokies offense coming into this game did average 5.1 runs-per-game. The Smokies were able to meet their average in the top of the seventh by an RBI single, but the pitching staff of the Barons were given no help until it was too late.

Birmingham did not record their first hit until the bottom of the seventh on a single by center-fielder Yoelqui Céspedes. The Barons could not capitalize on the spark of offense, leading to a top of the eighth that would all-but close the game for the home team.

In the top of the eighth the Chicago Cubs No. 1 prospect displayed why he is worthy of such rankings. Center-fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong sent a grand-slam over the right-field wall to bring his team to a 9-0 lead.

The energy in the stands diminished, as quickly as the shot by the slugger left the stadium.

Birmingham entered the bottom of the ninth with a huge mountain to climb, as well as only one hit in the books. The Barons, however, continued to fight like they have all year as left-fielder Tyler Neslony kicked off the inning with a double. Neslony wouldn't have to stay put for too long, as first-baseman Tyler Osik switched spots with him with a double of his own.

Osik scored the solo run the Barons were able to muster, as well as aiding regaining his crown for most doubles on the team, six.

The Barons were not able to ride the momentum from Osik, ending the game with three total hits on the night.

Birmingham now sits with an overall record of 6-11, which is tied for last place in the Southern League with the Mississippi Braves.

The Barons take the field for Game 3 tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. hoping that they can improve upon two disappointing losses.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.