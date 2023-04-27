Fitterer Dominates in Debut, Johnston Stays Hot in 5-0 Win

Montgomery, Ala. - Evan Fitterer worked 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in his Double-A debut and Troy Johnston had a multi-homer game for the second day in a row as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday by a score of 5-0.

Fitterer (W, 1-0), added to the Blue Wahoos roster on Tuesday, fanned eight batters and coaxed a pair of clutch double plays to keep the Biscuits off the scoreboard. He outdueled Sean Hunley (L, 1-1), who had allowed just one run over his first three starts but came out on the losing end of another strong effort.

Johnston, who hit a pair of home runs and drove in six runs in Wednesday's blowout win over the Biscuits, hit solo home runs in the second and seventh as part of a 3-for-3 night.

In the ninth, Griffin Conine provided insurance with a bases-loaded, two-run double. Jefry Yan (S, 1) got the final six outs, five via the strikeout, to lock down Pensacola's second conseucutive win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday evening. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live and MiLB.tv (video). For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

