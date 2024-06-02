Today's Game in Hillsboro Postponed Due to Weather
June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - Today's 1:05 P.M game against the Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a later date with an announcement in the future.
The Emeralds will stay on the road and prepare for a 6-game series this upcoming week with game 1 on Tuesday night against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.
