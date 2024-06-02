Today's Game in Hillsboro Postponed Due to Weather

June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Today's 1:05 P.M game against the Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a later date with an announcement in the future.

The Emeralds will stay on the road and prepare for a 6-game series this upcoming week with game 1 on Tuesday night against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.

Northwest League Stories from June 2, 2024

