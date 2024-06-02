Rodden Extended his Hitting Streak to 10 Games

June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane, WA: Spokane's bats caught fire and were never extinguished Saturday night at Avista Stadium as the Indians knocked 16 base hits en route to defeating the AquaSox 13-4.

Everett struck first during the game, taking an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jared Sundstrom singled on a line drive to center, scoring Bill Night. Sundstrom also doubled twice in the game raining his batting average to .277.

After Marcelo Perez tossed a scoreless first inning, the AquaSox doubled their lead in the top of the second. Shortstop Axel Sanchez hit his second home run of the season to extend the Frogs' lead 2-0. The home run also gave Sanchez his 20th RBI of the season.

The Indians' offense found their spark in the bottom of the second inning, providing a four-run delivery while collecting four hits to claim the lead 4-2. However, it would not take Everett much time to knot the game back up.

AquaSox second baseman Brock Rodden has been scorching hot from the batter's box as of late. Leading off the top of the third inning, Rodden smashed his sixth home run to right center field to cut the deficit 4-3 while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Following up Rodden was the tag team of Knight and Sundstrom, who hit back-to-back doubles to tie the contest 4-4. Knight's double was his 11th, and Sundstrom's was his 13th.

That was all the Everett's offense could muster, as they were held scoreless during the final six innings of the game. Spokane would continue adding on runs throughout the night, breaking the 4-4 tie with a four-run fifth inning. The Indians ultimately defeated the AquaSox 13-4.

From the mound, Perez tallied four strikeouts across four innings of work. Also pitching tonight for the Frogs were a trio of right-handers; Juan Burgos, Anthony Tomczak, and Allan Saathoff.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude the six-game series against the Indians at Avista Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. After the game, the Frogs will travel westward and return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 4 to begin a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. June 4 is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night, so be sure to bring your furry friends out to the game to celebrate!

