Sox Split Spokane Series with 9-5 Win on Sunday

June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Spokane, WA: The AquaSox secured a series split against the Spokane Indians Sunday afternoon, defeating Spokane 9-5 at Avista Stadium thanks to 14 base hits from the AquaSox offense.

RJ Schreck set the tone for the Frogs early in the day, launching his sixth home run in the top of the second inning to left field, providing Everett a 1-0 lead. Schreck's solo shot also provided him his 24th RBI and his second long ball of the series.

Everett would stack up more runs the very next inning. After Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit his sixth double and Brock Rodden walked, Victor Labrada smacked a 2-RBI double to right field, extending the AquaSox lead to 3-0. Labrada's double was his eighth. Labrada would score one batter later courtesy of an RBI single hit by shortstop Josh Hood.

Spokane would score one run in the bottom half of the third as Kyle Karros hit an RBI single. Karros' RBI would be the only damage allowed by AquaSox starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia.

In the top of the fourth, the Frogs hit a trio of doubles to extend their lead 6-1. Bill Knight led off the inning with his 12th double, and Freuddy Batista's fourth double brought Knight home. The very next batter, Fitz-Gerald hit his seventh double and second of the game to score Batista.

The AquaSox put the game out of reach for good in the top of the fifth, scoring their final three runs of the afternoon. Hood led off the inning by hitting his second single of the day. After reaching base, Hood swiped his seventh base to put a runner in scoring position with zero outs. Hood would later score as outfielder Jared Sundstrom reached base by way of an error, expanding Everett's lead 7-1. Knight would continue his scorching hot series at the plate after Sundstrom reached, smashing his fourth home run to left center field to balloon the Frogs' lead to a dominant 9-1 advantage. Knight finished the series with eight hits in five games.

Garcia, a southpaw drafted out of Texas A&M in 2023, would conclude his afternoon after twirling six innings of one-run baseball. He finished his outing allowing five hits while striking out three and walking a lone Spokane Indian en route to lowering his ERA to 2.80. Garcia has allowed one earned run or less in each of his last five starts and he has yet to allow a home run since May 9. He remains undefeated on the season, earning his fourth pitching win.Pitching the final three innings of the contest were Jimmy Kingsbury, Jason Ruffcorn, Chris Jefferson, and Stefan Raeth, who combined to throw three innings to secure the AquaSox victory. Kingsbury struck out all three batters he faced, and Ruffcorn and Jefferson struck out one. The Indians mounted a late-game comeback by loading the bases and chipping away at the Everett lead one run at a time, but Raeth extinguished the flames to earn his fourth save while securing victory 9-5.

From the batter's box, Labrada led the charge by collecting a trio of hits. He raised his batting average to .360 after doubling once and singling twice. Hood, Schreck, Knight, and Fitz-Gerald tallied a pair of hits each, and Sundstrom, Batista, and Rodden all hit safely once. Rodden's hit was his 61st (nine more than the next closest player) and it extended his hitting streak to 11 games. His .310 batting average, .415 on-base percentage, and .487 slugging percentage currently lead the Northwest League. Knight and Labrada collected two RBIs each, and the Frogs drew three walks.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 4 to begin a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Game One is Tuesday at 7:05 PM, and it is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night, so be sure to bring your furry friends out to the game to celebrate! Additionally, our opponent dog for the week is the Poutine Dog! Come on out to the ballpark and try our scrumptious offering featuring a hot dog, french fries, brown gravy, and cheese curds!

