Sunday Finale Between C's, Dust Devils Rained Out

June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] that was set for 1:05 p.m. today. The make-up date will be announced at another time. The Foam Glove Giveaway for kids 12 and under has been rescheduled for Canada Day.

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets accounts or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability.

After an off-day tomorrow, the C's start a six-game set at Funko Field in Everett Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Canadians return to The Nat June 11-16 to take on the Spokane Indians. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

