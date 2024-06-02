Sunday Finale Between C's, Dust Devils Rained Out
June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] that was set for 1:05 p.m. today. The make-up date will be announced at another time. The Foam Glove Giveaway for kids 12 and under has been rescheduled for Canada Day.
Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets accounts or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability.
After an off-day tomorrow, the C's start a six-game set at Funko Field in Everett Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.
The Canadians return to The Nat June 11-16 to take on the Spokane Indians. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Sox Split Spokane Series with 9-5 Win on Sunday - Everett AquaSox
- Indians Settle for Series Split with AquaSox - Spokane Indians
- Today's Game in Hillsboro Postponed Due to Weather - Eugene Emeralds
- Sunday's Tri-City-Vancouver Tilt Washed Out - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Sunday Finale Between C's, Dust Devils Rained Out - Vancouver Canadians
- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night Is Next Saturday - Everett AquaSox
- Rodden Extended his Hitting Streak to 10 Games - Everett AquaSox
- Zero Star Rating: Canadians' Hospitality Lacking in Shutout of Dust Devils - Tri-City Dust Devils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.