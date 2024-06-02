Sunday's Tri-City-Vancouver Tilt Washed Out
June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The series finale of the six-game set between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Vancouver Canadians, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, has been rained out with no makeup date announced.
Tri-City next takes the field when they return home on Tuesday, June 4, to begin a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products for fans to enjoy throughout the ballgame.
Probable starting pitchers for the game have not yet been announced. Broadcast coverage of the series opener will begin with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m. both here and on the MiLB app.
Tickets for the Eugene series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.
