Indians Settle for Series Split with AquaSox

June 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The AquaSox came out swinging in Sunday's series finale, putting up nine runs in the game's first five innings and holding on late for a 9-5 win over the Indians at Avista Stadium. Despite the loss, Spokane (27-19) still split the series with Everett (23-27) and remains two games up on Eugene (26-23) for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cole Carrigg followed up last night's four-hit performance with three singles, a walk, and an RBI and is now hitting .643 (9-for-14) over his last three games. The 65th overall pick in last year's draft leads the NWL in stolen bases (21) and triples (6) and ranks among the top 10 in the circuit in slugging, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Right-hander Sergio Sanchez struck out four over two scoreless frames of relief and has allowed just one earned run over his last seven appearances spanning 11.1 innings.

Dyan Jorge and Jean Perez both had two hits and an RBI in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-6), Redband (4-3), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 4th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro TBD vs Spokane RHP Víctor Juárez (1-2, 3.53)

Promotion - Youth Sports Day presented by nomnom & Family Guide: Calling all Youth Sports Athletes! Wear your team's jersey and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. The Spokane Indians will be wearing their special Expo '74 uniforms and fans are encouraged to bring a glove and stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

