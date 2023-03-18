Tobias Odjick Leads Hat Tricks Over Wolves

Danbury, CT - With alumni from all portions of Danbury's hockey history in the building, the Danbury Hat Tricks gave their fans a show, defeating the Watertown Wolves 4-1.

Tobias Odjick opened the scoring and his three-point game by scoring off a nifty feed from John MacDonald at the 2:52 mark of the period. Jonny Ruiz potted a goal off a pass from Michael Marchesan from behind the net to extend the lead to 2-0 before the intermission.

During the intermission, Danbury inducted three individuals into the Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor who played a major part in the 2013 Danbury Whalers Commissioner's Cup Championship win. Steve Brown, who arrived during that season and ended up playing more games than anyone else in Danbury's professional hockey history, Ed Campbell the Captain of the Whalers and former Danbury Trasher, and Alan Friedman, the President of the Whalers.

Watertown cut the deficit in half at the 8:04 point of the second. Parker Moscal set up Don Carter Jr. for a goal shortly after a power play expired.

Frankie McClendon stopped every other shot he faced, recording a 23 save victory while his offense picked up the pace in the third period. Michael Marchesan went first, tipping in a Kyle Gonzalez shot on a power play at the 7:47 mark. Brendan Dowler ended the scoring with a wicked point shot that rung off the post and in to conclude the scoring at 4-1.

The Hat Tricks improve to 36-6-5 on the season for 105 points, good for first place in the entire FPHL.

Danbury hosts Mississippi next Friday for the start of a three-game weekend at the Danbury Arena.

