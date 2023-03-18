Sea Wolves Drop Marathon to River Dragons

Columbus, GA - In a game that lasted three hours and 14 minutes on Friday night, the (14-28-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves were stumped in a 4-1 loss against the(35-8-4) Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus Civic Center.

The River Dragons gathered two goals just 57 seconds apart in the first period, starting with Lane King at 4:12 before Adam Vannelli made it 2-0. Josh Pietrantonio, Josh Labelle, Thomas Aldworth and Jacob Kelly all recorded assists.

The second period saw just one goal, as Cody Rodgers advanced the Columbus lead to three. Aldworth logged his second helper of the game on the play.

After a broken glass pane led to a lengthy delay in action during period three, Philip Wong broke Mississippi's scoreless drought on the power play. Yianni Liarakos' helper keeps his point streak alive at 20 games.

Despite Wong cutting the deficit to a pair, Jay Croop lobbed a long shot into the empty net unassisted at 18:37 to keep Mississippi away for good.

Blake Weyrick played in net for the first time since January 27 and stopped 20 of 21 shots faced after coming in for starter Joe Sheppard.

The Sea Wolves went 1-for-6 on the power play in a game that saw a combination of 108 penalty minutes. The River Dragons went empty-handed across three man advantages.

The rivals will clash for the final time of the 2022-23 season tomorrow, March 19 at the Columbus Civic Center. The puck drops at 3:30pm Central Time and fans can view the action liveon the Mississippi Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

