Playoff Packages on Sale Now, Season Ticket Renewals Begin Tuesday

March 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that playoff ticket packages are now on sale for the 2023 FPHL Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. Season ticket renewals for the 2023-24 season begin Tuesday at 10 am.

Columbus has clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs and currently claims home ice advantage for any playoff series played in the Continental Division. Fans may now purchase a seven-game package either with or without a credit rider. Single game playoff tickets are slated to go on sale Monday, April 17 to the general public.

2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs Ticket Pricing

Glass Ice Prime Upper Saver

Single Game

(on sale 4/17) $26 $16 $13 $11 $9

7- Game without Credit Rider $175 $105 $84 $70 N/A

7-Game with Credit Rider $150 $90 $72 $60 N/A

Groups N/A N/A $12 $10 N/A

Seven-game and group packages are only available through the Columbus River Dragons office. If you choose the Credit Rider package, credit for unplayed games will be applied to your 2023-24 River Dragons season tickets. No refunds will be given for unplayed games. The non-Credit Rider Package gives refunds for all unplayed playoff games.

Beginning Tuesday at 10 am, current River Dragons season ticket holders may renew their seats for the 2023-24 season directly through your iTix account related to your seats. Seats may be reserved with a minimum $50 deposit (per seat).

2023-24 Columbus River Dragons Season Ticket Pricing

Glass Ice Prime Upper Saver

Single Game $26 $16 $13 $11 $9

Full Season $700 $435 $355 $300 N/A

Half Season N/A N/A $175 $165 N/A

The River Dragons office will be closed Monday and reopen on Tuesday at 10 am.

