Danbury Hat Tricks Host Watertown Wolves on Alumni Night at 7PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks return home after a four game road trip to face the Watertown Wolves on Alumni Night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7PM.

Danbury (35-6-5) is riding a nine game winning streak into the Saturday night tilt against Watertown (17-24-3) and is the first team in the FPHL to get 100 points in the season.

Daniel McKitrick led the Friday night 5-3 win with a hat trick while Egor Borshchev added two goals and Jonny Ruiz notched three assists. Brian Wilson stopped 32 of 35 shots.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

