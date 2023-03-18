River Dragons Make History in 4-1 Win Over Sea Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made history Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves, becoming just the second franchise in Columbus hockey history to eclipse the 100-point plateau.

Columbus opened the scoring with a pair of goals 57 seconds apart in the first period and never looked back. Adam Vannelli's second goal in as many nights proved to be the game winner, while Lane King, Cody Rodgers and Jay Croop all added singles in the win.

Christian Pavlas earned the win, stopping all five shots he faced before being ejected following a fight with Sea Wolves starter Joe Sheppard at 10:59 of the first period. Breandan Colgan mopped up in relief with 24 saves.

The teams wrap the three-game weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off at 4 pm on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

