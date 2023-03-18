Yates' 4pt Night Leads Binghamton to Victory

ELMIRA, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira Mammoth 6-2 on Friday night. Binghamton picks up the three available points with their regulation win. Gavin Yates led the way in scoring, recording four points, 2 goals and 2 assists.

Binghamton started the game as the aggressor, and it led to 2 power play goals. Don Olivieri got the scoring started at 15:18 of the first period. Two minutes later, Austin Thompson would deflect a shot from Kyle Powell, giving the Black Bears a 2-0, that they would carry into the locker room.

Elmira was unable to convert on their first four power plays, leaving the door open for Binghamton to extend their lead. The visitors would take advantage of the situation, adding two more goals in the second period. Cam Yarwood tallied a power play strike, and new-comer, Jestin Somero, scored his first ever professional goal, putting Binghamton up 4-0. At the time, the Black Bears outshot the Mammoth 40-16.

Gavin Yates scored to begin the third period, and gave Binghamton their largest lead of the night, making it 5-0. Elmira started to push back late in the frame, scoring once on the power play, and at even strength, cutting the lead down to three with two minutes left. With the net empty, Yates was able to tally his second goal of the night, recording his fourth point, the most he has had this season. Binghamton wins 6-2 on the road in Elmira.

The same two teams will battle again on Saturday in Binghamton. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00p.m. for the Black Bears first home game since February 26th. Tickets are still available at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

