Tip-A-Buck Set for June 13

June 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are inviting fans to The Other Place on Ridgeway Avenue on Monday, June 13 for Tip-A-Buck. Starting at 5:00 pm, Bucks players and coaches will act as waiters, serving customers drinks and dinner throughout the evening.

Each table will have a "tip" envelope, where all tips for the Bucks waitstaff will go to the Bucks Corporate Angel Program. Fans will also have chances to win autographed baseballs, an autographed bat, and other Bucks items through a raffle.

The Bucks Corporate Angel Program donates tickets to youth groups and non-profit organizations for Bucks home games throughout the season. As of today, 11 different Cedar Valley Businesses have signed up to be a Corporate Angel Sponsor for the 2022 season.

The Other Place - Ridgeway is located at 360 E. Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo. Bucks players and coaches will be available for autographs and photographs. The public is welcome to attend the event.

The Bucks are currently on four-game road trip but will return home to start a two-game homestand versus the Eau Claire Express on Sunday, June 5. Tickets are available for all games at www.waterloobucks.com or by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment.

