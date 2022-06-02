Rafters Ride Ross to Third Win in a Row
June 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - One player cannot usually win a baseball game by himself. However, that is not the case for Rafters shortstop Ben Ross.
Ross led off the bottom of the first with a pretty significant infield single. This was very significant because Rafters starting pitcher, Cam Nolet, gave up a two-run bomb in the top half of the first to Mallards left fielder Payton Smith. The infield single by Ross led to him scoring by being knocked in by Harry Owen on an RBI groundout. The Rafters trailed 2-1 after the first, but this deficit soon grew to 5-1 in the top of the second after a three-run bomb from Mallards leadoff hitter, Jason Hodges.
The game remained 5-1 until the bottom of the fourth when the Rafters scored four runs. Two runs were scored on an Aidan Brewer grounder to second base in which Mallards second baseman, Thomas Grilli, made a throwing error to first base which plated Harry Owen and Garrett Broussard. Jack Rogers recorded an RBI groundout in the next at-bat. Then, Levi Jensen tied the ballgame up at five with a sacrifice fly.
Cam Nolet finished his night after pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. His night ended after five innings pitched with five runs allowed, five walks, and five strikeouts. The Rafters put him in line for the win with Ben Ross scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the fifth. This gave the Rats a 6-5 lead, but this was only until the seventh inning when the Mallards designated hitter, Josh Caron, took Rafters relief pitcher, Creighton Hansen, deep to tie the ballgame up at 6-6.
The game remained tied until the man of the night, Ben Ross, hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Rats up 8-6. Alec Burnett pitched incredibly well over the final two innings for the Rafters. He retired all six of the Mallards he faced on 19 pitches while striking out two with his splitter.
The Rafters will take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon, WI tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Tune in at 6:20 pm to hear Brett Loftis call the game on WFHR 1320 AM/97.5 FM.
