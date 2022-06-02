Culley and Cowden Lead St. Cloud Past La Crosse, 16-6
June 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
The Rox began their two-game series against the Loggers with a victory, remaining undefeated and furthering their position as an early powerhouse in the Great Plains. Nathan Culley got the nod for the Rox, going 6.0 innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 7 strikeouts. The right-hander was gifted with tremendous run support, as the Rox crossed home-plate 16 times. Leading the way was outfielder Josh Cowden, going 2-5 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs on the night.
Lefty pitcher Dylan Lapic, a La Crosse native, started for the Loggers. He went 1.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on no hits and 3 walks. Despite an opportunity to work out of a jam, Lapic faced pitch count limitations early on. Offensively, several La Crosse hitters made significant contributions. Mac Danford, Carson Hornung, Trey Frahm, and Bill Ralston all recorded multi-hit games. Sam Siegel also blasted a solo homer. However, it was not enough to prevail over a well-rounded St. Cloud squad.
The Loggers face the Rox again tonight at home for their final matchup of the two-game set. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm at Copeland Park.
