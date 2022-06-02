Eight Different Dock Spiders Tally Hit, Beat Green Bay 6-4

FOND DU LAC, WI - After a three-run eighth inning with a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Anthony Frechette (George Washington), the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders came back for the second day in a row to beat the Green Bay Rockers 6-4 and improve to a franchise-best 4-0 to start the year.

Nick Mitchell (Western Illinois) continued his torrid start to the year, tallying his fourth straight multi-hit games with two singles and a walk. Mitchell became the first Northwoods League player in 2022 to tally double-digit hits.

"Mitchell is a guy who has been our spark plug and leadoff hitter every day," said hitting coach Tyler Caserta about Mitchell's hot start. "He has a presence to him where he always seems to be in control of his at bats. It's just consistent, hard contact and clutch hits."

The Dock Spiders fell behind early on, as the Rockers scored a run in the second off starter Andrew Pogue (Illinois), one of two runs he allowed in 4.1 innings. The bullpen held the Rockers in check, including a dominant three shutout innings from Tyler Tornberg (Rutgers) in his first appearance of the Northwoods League season.

In the fourth, the Dock Spiders took their first lead of the day thanks to a two-run double from Kyte McDonald (Alvin C.C.) to take a 2-1 lead. They would tally another run in the sixth with an RBI fielder's choice from Evan Stone (South Carolina) to retie the game at 3-3. Before the eighth inning offense, the Dock Spiders would fall behind 4-3 after a passed ball allowed a run to come home for Green Bay.

To retake the lead, the Dock Spiders sent eight men to the plate in the eighth inning, with an RBI single from Stone, a sacrifice fly from Frechette and an RBI single from Mitchell to put the Dock Spiders ahead for good.

The Dock Spiders are back on the road tomorrow night with a game against the Madison Mallards at 6:08 p.m.

