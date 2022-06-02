Rockers Look to Rebound against Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers travel to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders for the first time this season Thursday in an early game with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m.

The Rockers look to even up the series and split the first two of 12 meetings between the Dock Spiders as Green Bay looks to end a two-game losing streak.

Green Bay comes into this matchup with the Dock Spiders at 1-2 while Fond du Lac enters this matchup at 3-0, now being the only undefeated team in the Great Lakes West division.

The Dock Spiders scored the last eight runs of the game after Green Bay took a 9-7 lead after the sixth inning, following a grand slam by Matt Scannell.

However, after a two-run home run by Fond du Lac to knot up the game at nine apiece, the Dock Spiders scored six runs in the ninth inning, to take down Green Bay 15-9 at Capital Credit Union Park.

In Thursday's game, the Rockers will give the nod to junior Bryce Crabb, as he'll make his first appearance of the season after finishing his most recent college season with the University of Northwestern St Paul.

This past season with the Eagles, Crabb finished with a 3.00 ERA in 12 starts, while striking out 67 batters in 81 innings pitched.

The Dock Spiders will start Andrew Pogue out of the University of Illinois after pitching in only nine innings for the Fighting Illini in 2022.

Due up for Green Bay is a trip to Wausau for the first time this season as they'll take on the Woodchucks for the first time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

