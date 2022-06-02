Growlers Fall 8-4 to Close Opening Series in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI - The Growlers lost a tough battle Tuesday night in Kenosha at Simmons Field. After falling behind 3-0 in the early innings, Kalamazoo rallied for 3 runs in the 5th inning, highlighted by a 2 RBI single for Sam Kirkpatrick (Holy Cross). The Kingfish went on to score three in the 6th and one run in both the 7th and 8th innings to take the contest 8-4.

Kalamazoo starter Mason Meeks (Drury) threw 5 solid innings on the mound allowing just 1 earned run off 3 hits with 4 strikeouts. Growlers second baseman Brandon Moore (Montevallo) went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run-scoring single.

The Growlers are in action tomorrow morning as they take on the Battle Creek BattleJacks for the first game of the I-94 Rivalry Cup in the home opener at Homer Stryker Field.

