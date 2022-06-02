Rockers Drop Third Straight Game After Opening Day Win

Fond du Lac, Wis. - In the Rockers' first trip to Fond du Lac in 2022, the Dock Spiders scored three times in the eighth to win, 6-4.

For the first time this season, the Rockers scored first in a game, when Jonathan Pena brought home Griffin Selby on a single in the second.

Fond du Lac scored twice in the fourth to take the lead, then Green Bay tied it in the fifth when Pena scored on a wild pitch.

Pena then hit an RBI double in the sixth to give the Rockers the lead. The ball bounced off first base, and Keniel de Leon scored on the play.

Fond du Lac immediately responded in the bottom of the sixth and tied the game on a fielder's choice.

Green Bay took a 4-3 lead in the seventh after Chase Hudson tripled to lead off the inning and subsequently scored on a wild pitch.

Green Bay pitching walked the first two batters in the bottom of the eighth, then two singles and a sacrifice fly led to three runs scoring giving Fond du Lac the lead.

In the ninth, the Rockers managed to get the tying run on base, but Keniel de Leon struck out looking on a 3-2 fastball to end the game.

Green Bay looks to bounce back Friday night, as the Rockers face the Wausau Woodchucks for the first time in 2022. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m., and Will Semb is Green Bay's probable starter. Gus Baylow will have the play-by-play on 95.5 FM and 1400 AM The Fan.

