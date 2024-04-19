TinCaps Win Dramatic Extra-Inning Showdown

April 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - In a game with four lead changes and three ties, the TinCaps pulled out a 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. Fort Wayne (5-6) was tied up with Dayton (6-6) six runs a piece to start the 10th, until first baseman Griffin Doersching broke it open with an RBI double to take the lead.

The Dragons were mere inches away from tying the game back up in the home 10th when Logan Tanner attempted to score from second on a Hector Rodriguez (No. 13 Reds prospect) single but was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Kai Murphy to end the game.

Doersching was the star of the lineup for the 'Caps. The cleanup hitter started the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. After the Dragons tied the game at two in the bottom of the first, Doersching took it upon himself to change that with his second homer of the game in the fourth.

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres Prospect) continued the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give Fort Wayne its only two-run lead of the game, 4-2. Dayton quickly closed the gap when third baseman Cam Collier (No. 7 Reds prospect) launched his second game-tying home run of the night.

In the sixth, shortstop Devin Ortiz brought the TinCaps back in front, 5-4, with an RBI single. The Dragons responded again, tying the game in the sixth. The scoring held off until the ninth when designated hitter Colton Bender smacked a go-ahead sacrifice fly to take a 6-5 lead. But just like Dayton had done previously, the offense tied it up in the bottom half of the inning.

With his fourth RBI of the game and ninth of the season, Doersching gave Fort Wayne a lead it wouldn't relinquish in the 10th on his RBI double to score Kai Murphy.

TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs. The bullpen finished the job allowing two runs, striking out ten, and only walking one.

Next Game: Friday, April 19 @ Dayton (7:05 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Rhett Lowder (No. 2 Reds prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (free) | MLB.TV (free) -- Minor League Baseball's Free Game of the Day

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2024

TinCaps Win Dramatic Extra-Inning Showdown - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.