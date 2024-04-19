TinCaps Game Information: April 19 at Dayton (Reds)

April 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-6) @ Dayton Dragons (6-6)

Friday, April 19 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Rhett Lowder (Top Reds Pitching Prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

GAME OF THE DAY: Tonight's matchup is being featured by Minor League Baseball as the free game of the day on MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, MLB.com, Padres.com, and Reds.com, among other channels... The matchup was selected due to the prospect status of Ethan Salas and Dayton's starting pitcher Rhett Lowder, who MLB.com ranks as the 6th best RHP prospect and 31st overall.

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps prevailed in a 10-inning thriller, 7-6. Fort Wayne first baseman Griffin Doersching hit 2 homers and knocked what proved to be a game-winning RBI double in the 10th. Four different times the 'Caps had the lead only to see the Dragons tie the score. The game ended with an outfield assist from right fielder Kai Murphy to retire Logan Tanner at home as he was trying to even the game again.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers lead the Midwest League in caught stealing % at 38% (the league average is 20%). Ethan Salas leads the circuit having thrown out 5 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 6th... As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 6 errors, tied for the fewest in the 12-team league.

NOTABLE NUMBERS: In the MWL, Griffin Doersching ranks 2nd in home runs (3) and hits (16), 3rd in SLG (.674), 4th in OPS (1.100) and doubles (4), 5th in AVG (.372), and 9th in RBIs (9), ... Homer Bush Jr. is tied for 3rd in stolen bases (5).

THE LAST TIME: A TinCap had 2 homers in a game was the penultimate game of last season when Kervin Pichardo accomplished that here. (He traveled to Fort Wayne to begin the season but was traded to the Pirates on April 2 and is currently with Double-A Altoona.)... The last TinCap with 3 extra-base hits in a game was Graham Pauley on June 29 last year at Lake County. (Pauley made the Opening Day roster for the Padres this season.)

ALBERT FABIAN: Had his first multi-hit game of the season last night.... Tonight is his 77th game with the TinCaps and 1st time cleaning up.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Last night was his first start at shortstop since he was a senior at St. Joseph High School in Montvale, NJ, in 2017. Through the first 87 games of his MiLB career he had only played 1B and 3B. He had 1 appearance at short in college at Virginia.

PROSPECTS: Catcher Ethan Salas isn't just the top-rated Padres prospect, he's also the top catching prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. They also rank Salas as the No. 8 overall prospect. Starting pitcher Dylan Lesko is the top righty in San Diego's system and MLB.com's 9th best RHP across the sport. Meanwhile, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11) and lefty starter Jagger Haynes (No. 24) are also "top 30" guys for the Padres. Baseball America included outfielder Tyler Robertson and first baseman Griffin Doersching on their pre-season "top 40." BA also highlighted reliever David Morgan on a list of prospects who impressed during spring training... Baseball America has ranked Fort Wayne's roster as 1 of the 10 most talented in all of MiLB.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.