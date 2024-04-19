Wisconsin Slugs 13 Runs, Tops Cedar Rapids 13-3

Appleton, WI - After the Kernels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Wisconsin scored eight runs in the first, three in the second and one more in the third to take a 12-1 lead it would never lose in a 13-3 win Friday night. After scoring eight runs in the win a night ago, the Kernels scored without a hit in the top of the first inning Friday. Gabriel Gonzalez reached on a two-base error, and after he moved to third on a groundout, he scored on a balk to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

But the lead did not last long. Wisconsin scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning on four hits, four walks and one Kernels error to blow the game wide open 8-1 after the first inning.

In the second, the Timber Rattlers were not satisfied. Back-to-back singles opened the inning for Wisconsin, and with two on, Matt Wood crushed a three-run home run to extend the Wisconsin lead to 11-1.

In the third, Dylan O'Rae singled to begin the inning. After he was moved to second on a groundout, he scored on a Mike Boeve base hit to grow the Wisconsin advantage to 12-1.

In the top of the fourth, a Danny De Andrade single and a Jay Harry double put two runners on base for Agustin Ruiz, who put the Kernels back on the board with an RBI single, making it 12-2.

That was the score all the way until the top of the eighth inning. Jordan Carr came on out of the Kernels bullpen and posted four innings in relief, allowing just a run on two hits.

In the top of the eighth, Luke Keaschall walked and was moved to third on a Rubel Cespedes single. The next batter, Ricardo Olivar, drove in the Kernels' third run of the day with a single to close the gap to 12-3.

Wisconsin added one more in the bottom of the eighth and came away with the 13-3 win to even the series at two wins apiece.

The two sides play a pair of day games to wrap up the series. The first of which comes tomorrow at 1:10, with C.J. Culpepper on the mound opposite Alexander Cornielle.

