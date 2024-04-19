Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 Game)

April 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 19, 2024 l Game # 13

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-6) at Dayton Dragons (6-6)

RH Henry Baez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 1.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday : Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 6 (10 innings). Despite two Cam Collier home runs, a 15-hit Dayton attack led by four hits by Ruben Ibarra, and four separate times when the Dragons came from behind to tie the game, Fort Wayne prevailed to win their first game of the series. The TinCaps broke a 6-6 tie with one run in the top of the 10 th , and Fort Wayne right fielder Kai Murphy threw out the tying run at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the 10 th .

In the Standings : The Dragons are in a three-way tie for first place with Great Lakes and West Michigan, all with records of 6-6.

Current Series (April 16-21 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .260 batting average (25 for 96); 4.3 runs/game (13 R, 3 G); 3 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 2.89 ERA (28 IP, 9 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes The Dragons established team highs for 2024 last night for most hits (15) and most offensive strikeouts in a game (17). Also for the first time in 2024, the Dragons had a player collect four hits in a game (Ruben Ibarra) and a player hit two home runs in a game (Cam Collier). During the current week (3 games played), Dayton pitchers have posted a team ERA of 2.89, third best in the league. Their opponents batting average during the week is .204, second best in the league for the week. In the current series, Dayton relief pitchers have allowed just two earned runs in 13.2 innings, allowing just nine hits.

Player Notes Through 12 games, the Dragons big three of Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart, and Cam Collier is batting a combined .341 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 132 at-bats. Cam Collier has hit three home runs in three games in the current series vs. Fort Wayne and now leads the MWL in home runs (5) and RBI (16). Collier ranks second in the league in slugging percentage (.681). Hector Rodriguez leads the Dragons in batting average (.356-8 th in the MWL). Rodriguez is tied for second in the league in hits (16). Sal Stewart over his last nine games is batting .382 (13 for 34) with one home run and six RBI, including five multi-hit games. Stewart is tied for the league lead in runs scored (12). Ethan O'Donnell has drawn nine walks in his last five games including three in his last game. Luis Mey on Wednesday night fired a fastball at 103 mph to break the record at Day Air Ballpark of 102 by Hunter Greene in 2018.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (0-0, 1.29) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 6.14)

Sunday, April 21 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 27.00) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.11)

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.