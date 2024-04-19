Coley Leads Sky Carp to Walk-Off Win

BELOIT- Mark Coley has had quite an opening week for the Sky Carp.

In his first game, he hit a grand slam. In his second, he banged another home run. Friday night, he added to his impressive resume with a walk-off single to lead the Sky Carp to a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

The Sky Carp trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when Carlos Santiago crushed a two-run, two-out homer to right field to give the team the lead.

After the Sky Carp bullpen allowed a pair of runs, Joe Mack hit a clutch double to tie the game in the bottom of the eight.

Ignacio Feliz worked out of a major jam in the 10th inning, as the Cubs put runners on second and third with nobody out before Feliz coaxed a pair of grounders and a flyout to work out of it.

Karson Milbrandt got the start for the Sky Carp and worked a career-best six innings, allowing only two runs.

Johnny Olmstead started the 10th at second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Coley's bloop single to center field.

It was the Sky Carp's sixth straight win at ABC Supply Stadium to begin the season, and the team's fifth straight win overall.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will meet again Saturday at 1:05 p.m. It's Legalize Marinara day at ABC Supply Stadium, as the Stateline rallies around a controversial cause.

