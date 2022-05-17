TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 17 vs. West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, May 16, 2022

Outfielder Matthew Acosta transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 25)

Outfielder Joshua Mears placed on Developmental List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-20) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (14-19)

Tuesday, May 17 (6:35 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 13 of 66 | Game 34 of 132

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Ty Madden (No. 6 Tigers prospect)

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: On Sunday, the TinCaps lost, 5-1, at South Bend. Corey Rosier tripled and Brandon Valenzuela doubled in the losing effort. Valenzuela had half of the four total hits for Fort Wayne.

WHAT'S BREWING: Earlier Tuesday, in partnership with Fort Wayne's Hop River Brewing, the TinCaps announced their first ever branded beer, "1301 Brewing," which is a play on Parkview Field's address of 1301 Ewing Street. The canned summer lager is only available at the ballpark.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: The TinCaps have a jam-packed series to begin the first of two straight weeks at home. Colts At Bat takes place Thursday with a visit from Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines. The TinCaps will honor the Fort Wayne Daisies and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League on Saturday.

CLOSE LOSSES: The TinCaps are 2-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 4-9 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: 27 of Fort Wayne's first 33 games this season have come against teams that have a winning record. The TinCaps went 5-1 at Lansing in their only previous series against a squad with a sub-.500 record... The TinCaps have also played more road games (21) than anyone else in the Midwest League.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers are 2nd in the Midwest League in K/9 (11.03), only trailing the 11.09 of Lake County... With a minimum of 20 IP, Ryan Bergert ranks 9th in the MWL in K% (34.3). He is also 11th in the MWL in K/9 (12.41), just behind teammate Robert Gasser at 12.46 for a top 10 spot... With a minimum of 10 IP, reliever Felix Minjarez leads the MWL in K% (48.1) and is second in K/9 (17.31).

NOEL VELA: Has the lowest ERA (0.34) in Minor League Baseball.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (28) and runs (30), 3rd in triples (3), and 5th in stolen bases (12). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.08) and has the 7th lowest swinging strike % (9).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (44), ranks 2nd in AVG (.346) and OBP (.417), 3rd in TB (67), 4th in RBIs (26), runs (21) and stolen bases (13). He's also 5th in OPS (.945), and 8th in HR (6). Also has the 7th lowest swinging strike % (9)... Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 2.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 15 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

RIPKEN REYES: 9th the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (13.3) and the lowest swinging strike % (5.8).

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. The latest is Adrián Martínez, who debuted Tuesday as a starting pitcher for the A's against the Tigers in Detroit. Martínez pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and '19 So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

