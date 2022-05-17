Eighth Inning Timber Rattlers' Homer Sinks Cubs in Opener

May 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







APPLETON, WI - Tuesday night matched two of the hottest teams in the Midwest League, the Cubs who had won 11 of 12 and the Timber Rattlers who had gone 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth inning and with the Cubs closer Jeremiah Estrada on the hill, Joe Gray Jr. hit a two-run homer to left field that proved to be enough in the Timber Rattlers 3-1 victory.

Antoine Kelly got the start for Wisconsin and coming into this game he hadn't allowed a single run at home this year in 10 innings. Today he shoved five hitless innings before Scott McKeon singled to start the sixth.

Manuel Espinoza meanwhile for the Cubs allowed just one run and it came in the first inning despite Wisconsin not registering a hit in the frame. A pair of walks to Tyler Black and Gray Jr. plus a wild pitch allowed a Tristan Peters fly ball to right field to produce the game's first run.

It was all about the pitching from there. Kelly shined for Wisconsin and Espinoza finished up allowed just the one run in four innings. Bailey Horn followed and tossed three nearly perfect innings. He didn't allow a hit and punched out three, extending his scoreless streak to start the season to eight innings.

In the seventh inning Jake Washer grounded a single into right field, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and giving the Cubs two runners on with just one away. Owen Caissie followed, serving a breaking ball into shallow left-center field and tying the game.

The Cubs would have bases loaded with one out one batter later but fail to take the lead after McKeon struck out and Fabian Pertuz grounded into a fielder's choice.

Pitching was the story line throughout and all night it felt like one swing of the bat could be the difference. After Zavier Warren singled with one out in the eight that swing came from Gray Jr., a towering blast to left off Estrada, who had only allowed one run this season.

The Cubs are back in action against the Timber Rattlers tomorrow at 12:10 CT/1:10 ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.