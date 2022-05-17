Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 l Game # 33

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Quad Cities River Bandits (12-21) at Dayton Dragons (22-10)

RH Adrian Alcantara (2-1, 3.52) vs. RH Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.42)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series. Season Series vs. Quad Cities: First meeting tonight.

Welcome Back, Joey: Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto will begin an MLB injury rehab assignment with the Dragons tonight. Votto appeared in 171 games with the Dragons as a minor league prospect during the 2003-04 seasons. He completed MLB rehab assignments with the Dragons in 2009 (2 G) and 2012 (3 G). Votto, the 2010 NL MVP, is the second Reds player to begin an MLB rehab with the Dragons in 2022. Luis Castillo was the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Sizzling Start: The Dragons current winning percentage of .688 (22-10) ranks fourth in Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Aberdeen, the Orioles affiliate in the South Atlantic League, leads (24-7, .774).

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 10, Lansing 8. The Dragons established season highs in hits (14), extra base hits (9) as they earned a split of the series. Elly De La Cruz led the way with a home run and two doubles. Jonathan Willems also had a homer and Ashton Creal had three hits.

Last Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 3, Lansing 3. The Dragons averaged 5.3 runs per game in the series, batting .256 with 10 home runs and a team ERA of 5.61. They committed three errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are coming off a series at Lansing in which they collected 28 extra base hits, their highest total in a series since the start of six-game sets at the beginning of the 2021 season.

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 17-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

Dayton has nine comeback wins compared to two by their opponent.

The Dragons are 9-2 in one-run games and 14-3 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 38, three more than Quad Cities and Great Lakes.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.802), OPS (1.163), extra base hits (21), and runs batted in (30) while ranking tied for first in home runs (11) and fifth in batting average (.323).

McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball (849 qualified hitters) in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat). He ranks second in the minors in slugging pct. (.802).

McGarry has 21 extra base hits in 26 games, an average of .81 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

McGarry has hit 11 home runs in 26 games and connected on his 10th on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Joe Boyle has made five starts covering 21.2 innings and has allowed only one run and only three hits. Boyle has allowed only one hit to a right-handed batter this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 18 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 3.86)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 5.19) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.08)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Noah Murdock (0-0, 5.60) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.30)

Saturday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-0, 4.50) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH James Proctor TV: Dayton's CW (26)

