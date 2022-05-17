Timely Hitting Leads Chiefs to 5-2 Win

Beloit, WI - The Chiefs collected three key two-out hits with runners in scoring position, while Austin Love earned his first professional win in Peoria's 5-2 victory over Beloit Tuesday.

In the first of 18 meetings between the two teams this season, Beloit scratched a first inning run off of Love. From there, the right-hander settled in, as he worked around some occasional traffic to post four straight scoreless frames.

With the score still 1-0 into the fifth, the Chiefs finally broke through. Peoria put runners at first and second with one out in the inning, when Mack Chambers was picked off of second base, in what appeared like a rally-ending play. The next Peoria batter, Noah Mendlinger, was hit by a pitch. Masyn Winn then worked a full count and ultimately drew a walk. With the bases loaded, Mike Antico singled into right and pushed across two Chiefs runs, to give Peoria their first lead, 2-1. On the next pitch, Aaron Antonini singled to left to extend the lead to 3-1.

Love worked into the sixth inning with a two-run cushion, but Beloit scratched a run in the home half on a Davis Bradshaw triple, which cut the Peoria lead to 3-2. Love finished his night with a punchout Ynmanol Marinez, stranding Bradshaw at third. The Cardinals third-round pick from a year ago posted the ninth quality start of the year by a Peoria starter.

With two down in the eighth, Thomas Francisco joined the two-out hit parade. The first baseman doubled into the left field corner to plate Antico and Matt Chamberlain, giving Peoria their largest lead of the night, 5-2. Francisco now owns 13 RBI's on the season.

The Peoria bullpen did not need the extra cushion. Leonardo Taveras struck out four in two scoreless innings. Then, in the ninth, Gianluca Dalatri, who joined Peoria on Tuesday, pitched a perfect inning to earn the save.

Right-hander Logan Gragg will look to make it two in a row for the Chiefs, as he is slated to take the ball for Peoria. Pat Monteverde, who was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week on Monday, will go for Beloit.

