Sky Carp Drop Series Opener

BELOIT -- The Beloit Sky Carp couldn't overcome a three-run fifth inning by Peoria and dropped the series opener to the Chiefs by a 5-2 margin.

Beloit got the game off to a terrific start when Victor Mesa singled home Nasim Nunez to give the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead. That's the way the game stayed until the top of the fifth inning, when the Chiefs scored three runs to vault ahead.

M.D. Johnson took the loss after allowing three runs in six solid innings.

Fans in attendance enjoyed discounted food and beverages and a fun evening at the ballpark.

The two teams will square off again Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m. This is only the first of two series on a 12-game homestand.

