TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 10 at Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's Affiliate)

August 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, August 10, 2023

Catcher Juan Zabala transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Infielder Jarryd Dale reinstated from San Antonio's 60-Day Injured List, returned from rehab, and transferred to Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever Michel Baez reinstated from San Antonio 7-Day IL and returned from rehab

Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-16, 54-50) @ Lansing Lugnuts (14-24, 45-58)

Thursday, Aug. 10 | 7:05 p.m. | Jackson Field | Lansing, MI | Game 39 of 66, 105 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jose Dicochea

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY AFTERNOON: TinCaps 3B Graham Pauley clobbered a grand slam to highlight a 7-run 6th inning, as Fort Wayne notched a comeback win over Lansing, 9-5.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,230 fans per game so far this year across 52 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 22-16, the TinCaps are in first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. West Michigan (DET) trails by 1.5 games and Dayton (CIN) by 2 games. There are 28 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 44-28 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +48 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 57-47 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 106. They're on pace to hit 135 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 143 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (56) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.22). Their relievers have the highest ERA (4.98) in the MWL... Lansing has 3rd highest team ERA (4.50) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (80), walks (82; 18% BB%) and OBP (.404) and 3rd in SB (37)... 2nd best BB/K (1.11) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%)... He's the only player in the MWL with 10+ HR and 25+ SB... 14-game on-base streak.

ETHAN SALAS: On Tuesday the Padres promoted 17-year-old catcher Ethan Salas from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Salas was the No. 1 ranked international free agent this winter, signing out of Venezuela. MLB.com also ranks him as the No. 2 Padres prospect, the 7th best catching prospect in any organization, and the No. 45 overall prospect in Baseball. He's the youngest player ever on Fort Wayne's roster. Salas was the California League's Player of the Month in July.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Over last 14 G: .293 / .369 / .431 (.800 OPS) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, and 6 RBIs.

GRAHAM PAULEY: On Monday, named the Midwest League's Player of the Week and to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 34 G, leads the MWL in HR (13) - 5 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.631), R (27), TB (82), RBIs (38) and OPS (.987)... 5 HR in last 9 G, and 7 over last 13... Since June 29, list of players in MLB/MiLB who've also hit 13+ HR: Matt Olson (ATL) and Michael Busch (Triple-A OKC), who's hit 15... Has at least 1 RBI in 6 consecutive games... 38 RBIs since June 29 rank 2nd in MiLB behind only Troy Johnston (Triple-A JAX), who has 42. In MLB, Olson has 39 and Kyle Tucker (HOU) has 40.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16) and RBIs (69)... ranks 2nd in TB (167) and R (66), 3rd in H (96), 4th in BB (66; 15% BB%), 6th in SLG (.453), 6th in OPS (.822) and BB/K (0.8) and 9th in wRC+ (132)... On pace to hit 20 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... 22-game on-base streak ended Tuesday.

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead all players from Single-A-Double-A in games (103).

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (43 G), slashing .303 / .414 / .483 (.897 OPS). In the MWL in that time, ranking 8th / 4th / 11th / 5th... Batting .333 with a .913 OPS in day games on the year.

ALBERT FABIAN: Since July 18, 12-game on-base streak (.308 AVG, .902 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI).

KERVÍN PICHARDO: Since July 25, 11-game hitting streak (.375 AVG, .969 OPS), which is the longest active hitting streak in the MWL by 4 games... also on a 16-game on-base streak.

JOSHUA MEARS: Hit a 504-foot HR here on April 24 last year.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.