Timber Rattlers Announce 2024 Home Schedule

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are pleased to announce the release of their 2024 home schedule. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers open next season at home with a game against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5.

Click here to download the 2024 home schedule.

The Timber Rattlers have 66 home games on the schedule for next season with ten games in April, fifteen in May, fourteen in June, eleven in July, and fifteen in August. The final home game of the 2024 season is set for Sunday, September 1 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The start times and road games on the schedule will be available at a later date.

Highlights for the season include two home series against the South Bend Cubs (June 25-30 and July 30-August 4), nine games against the in-state rival Beloit Sky Carp (May 14-19 and July 4-6), and the first appearances of the Fort Wayne TinCaps and West Michigan Whitecaps at Neuroscience Group Field since 2021.

Fans with ticket packages who wish to renew or those looking to purchase a new ticket package may do so starting Tuesday, August 15 at 11:00am through the Timber Rattlers website or by contacting the Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field during regular business hours. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm to assist you in-person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152.

Fans should mark their calendars for the annual Pick-A-Seat event at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, September 27 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm. Pick-A-Seat allows fans to see available seat locations and packages for 2024. More details on the event will be made available as they are finalized.

Individual tickets for the remaining home games of the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office.

