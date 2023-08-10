Kernels' Offense Comes Alive for 11 Runs, Cedar Rapids Tops Quad Cities 11-5

Davenport, IA -The Cedar Rapids offense exploded for 11 runs of 15 hits Thursday night to take a commanding lead it would never lose in an 11-5 win over Quad Cities in game three of the series.

After being shut out in the first two games of the series, the Kernels offense wasted no time getting on the board on Thursday. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out for Jorel Ortega. The infielder popped out to shallow left field, but Quad Cities shortstop fell down making the catch allowing Emmanuel Rodriguez to tag from third and score the game's first run.

In the bottom of the first, Quad Cities battled right back. After a leadoff single, Dustin Dickerson smoked a two-run home run over the wall in left to give Quad Cities the lead at 2-1. Two batters later, Juan Carlos Negret crushed his third home run of the series to extend the Quad Cities lead to two at 3-1.

In the second, Carson McCusker ripped a two-out double and came home to score on a Noah Miller RBI single to cut the Quad Cities lead to 3-2.

Cedar Rapids then took the lead it would never lose in the third inning. To lead off the frame, Ben Ross crushed his fifteenth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3. After a strikeout, an Andrew Cossetti single and a Noah Cardenas double put two in scoring position for Jose Salas who produced an RBI single to put the Kernels back out ahead. With McCusker back at the dish, Salas stole second and came home to score along with Cardenas on a McCusker two-run single to lift Cedar Rapids up 6-3.

In the sixth inning, the Kernels blew it open. After Rodriguez singled to begin the inning, Kala'i Rosario produced the Kernels' seventh run of the night with a triple to open the Cedar Rapids lead to four. After a Ross walk, Jorel Ortega picked up an RBI single to push across the Kernels' eighth run. A hit by pitch then loaded the bases for McCusker, who picked up his third and fourth RBIs of the night with a two-run single to open the Cedar Rapids lead to 10-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, McCusker doubled to lead off the inning, then, after a strikeout, Rodriguez gave the Kernels their 11th run of the game with an RBI single into right to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 11-3.

Quad Cities got two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Negret two-run double to pare the Cedar Rapids lead down to 11-5, the score which would be the final.

The win for Cedar Rapids (64-41) breaks the Kernels' three-game losing streak and is the first in the series against Quad Cities (46-59). Game four of the set is set for tomorrow at 6:30, with Andrew Morris on the mound opposite Steven Zobac.

