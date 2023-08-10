Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:40 PM at Wisconsin)

August 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 10, 2023lGame # 39 (105)

Neuroscience Group Field l Appleton, Wisc. l7:40 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-18, 53-51) at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (20-18, 46-56)

RH Hunter Parks (2-5, 3.90) vs. RH Alexander Cornielle (0-2, 5.46)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Wisconsin 9, Dayton 3. The Timber Rattlers earned their second straight win of the series as they pulled away from the Dragons in a game that ended after midnight EDT. The game was tied 2-2 after three innings when play was stopped for a rain delay of one hour, 26 minutes. After the delay, Wisconsin built a 6-2 lead over the fourth and fifth innings, scoring seven runs against the Dayton bullpen in five innings. Austin Hendrick had a solo home run as part of a 10-hit Dayton attack, but the Dragons were 1 for 13 with men in scoring position. They stranded 14 to match a season high after leaving 13 on base on Tuesday.

Current Series (August 8-13 at Wisconsin): Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .250 batting average; 3.5 runs/game; 3 home runs; 1 stolen base; 7.31 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, two games behind Fort Wayne and one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #2 prospect. Arroyo, age 19, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Stewart is the second youngest position player to play in the MWL this season. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#26 prospect).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 10 games is batting .344, collecting four home runs, two triples, and two doubles with 11 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 22 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .333 with 14 RBI, 16 walks, 13 strikeouts, and 13 stolen bases with an OPS of .995. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 56 games and is batting .302 with six home runs, 21 stolen bases, and an .890 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .253.

Justice Thompson has a five-game hitting streak, batting .368 with three doubles and four RBI.

Braxton Roxby over his last 23 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.78 ERA, 4 saves, 35.1 IP, 19 H, 14 BB, 40 SO, .154 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 9 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.51 ERA, 17.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 27 SO, .091 opponent's average.

Brooks Crawford over his last 6 G: 13.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 10 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 11 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.57) at Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-6, 3.75)

Saturday, August 12 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.86) at Wisconsin RH Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, August 13 (2:10 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-4, 4.62) at Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (3-4, 4.65)

