TinCaps Transaction and Game Information: June 11 vs. Lake County

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Friday, June 11, 2021

- Pitcher Erik Sabrowski transferred from SD Complex League

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-18) vs. Lake County Captains (17-16)

Friday, June 11 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 21 of 60 | Game 33 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (4.33 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Burns (3.04 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (Jack McMullen & Brett Rump) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

NEW ROLE, SAME GABE: TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser will see the Lake County Captains for the 2nd time this season, but in a bit of a different role. On May 13th, Mosser came on to throw 3.2 IP of relief at Classic Park, piggy-backing on that day's starter, RHP Edgar Martinez. Tonight, Gabe will start his 4th game of the year after moving to the rotation at the end of May.

FIREPOWER: Offensively, Fort Wayne has some of the premier hitters in High-A Central in several categories. OF Tirso Ornelas is tied for 2nd in 2B (11), only behind Lake County OF Will Brennan's 12...OF Agustin Ruiz is T-5th in RBI (24) and is 4th in HR (9)...C Jonny Homza is T-6th in OPS (.893), 5th in Isolated Power (.276), T-6th in wRC+ (142), and 2nd in Line Drive % (26.3%).

WALK THIS WAY: Dwanya Williams-Sutton doesn't have enough plate appearances to qualify as a league leader right now, but if he did, he'd league High-A Central in BB% at a whopping 25% after a 3 BB night on Thursday. Add in that he's been hit by 2 pitches while batting .275, and his .482 OBP would lead by 30 points and 1.032 OPS would also be the best mark in the league... Williams-Sutton led the Low-A Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411.

SO GREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have welcomed in an increased capacity this homestand, jumping from approximately 30% over the first month of the season to now 40%. On June 29th, the TinCaps will increase capacity again, upping the overall percentage to roughly 70%. Additionally, the team announced this past Tuesday that every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase for games from June 29th on. Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season are set to go on sale next Tuesday, June 15th, at 10:00 a.m.

