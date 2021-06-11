Kroger Baseball Buddies Return to Day Air Ballpark

June 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Kroger is giving kids the opportunity to join the Dayton Dragons game experience with Baseball Buddies.

Children ages 7-13 can enter to be a Kroger Baseball Buddy! Each winner will receive tickets to a Dragons game, a custom Dragons jersey, hat, backpack, autographed baseball, photo opportunities, Kids Meal voucher to spend at the ballpark, and more souvenirs! Buddies will also be a part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game day.

One lucky Kroger Baseball Buddy winner will be randomly selected for the grand prize! The grand prize includes their own afternoon at the park with their family and friends with a picnic on the field, games with the Dragons Green Team and mascots, running the bases, photos, and complimentary food and beverage. Plus, a shopping spree in the Dragons Den Team Store after!

To enter, visit a local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form. You can also visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies to enter to win.

2021 Kroger Baseball Buddies Dates:

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Sunday, August 1, 2021

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Grand prize date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

There will be nine Kroger Baseball Buddies chosen for each game.

*Children ages 7 to 13 are eligible. Kroger Baseball Buddy drawings will take place two different times during the season (July 5 or August 16). A total of 81 winners will be drawn for the Kroger Baseball Buddy contest. One person will win the Grand Prize - his or her own fun day at Day Air Ballpark. A random drawing for the Grand Prize winner from all the 81 baseball buddies will be held on August 16 at noon. Entrants need not be present to win; winners will be notified by phone. There is a limit of 15 entries per child.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 11, 2021

Kroger Baseball Buddies Return to Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.