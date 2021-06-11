Outfielder Pantoja Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Enrry Pantoja is received from Extended Spring Training

Born in La Habana, Cuba, 24-year-old Enrry Pantoja ("EN-ree pahn-TOE-ha") was signed by the Athletics as an international free agent at age 20 on February 1, 2017. He played 15 games in 2019 with the rookie-level AZL A's Gold, slashing .412/.484/.451 with more walks (7) than strikeouts (6). Pantoja becomes the fourth native of Cuba to join the Lugnuts roster, alongside pitcher Richard Guasch and fellow outfielders Lazaro Armenteros and Lester Madden, Jr.

The Lugnuts (16-17) play the fourth game in a six-game road trip tonight at LMCU Ballpark vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps (17-15, High-A - Detroit Tigers) at 7:05 p.m. Lansing returns home on Tuesday, June 15, for a six-game series vs. the Great Lakes Loons. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

