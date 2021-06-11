Vargas Hit Streak Ends After 26 Games

June 11, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, OH. - The longest hitting streak in professional baseball ended Friday night, as the Great Lakes Loons (16-18) fell to the Dayton Dragons (20-14) at Day Air Ballpark, 1-0. Miguel Vargas entered Friday's contest with the longest hitting streak in the Great Lakes Loons' 14-year history at 26 games, breaking Brian Cavazos-Galvez's 2010 record on Wednesday. Dayton starter Graham Ashcraft, the reigning High-A Central pitcher of the week, stole Friday's spotlight with six scoreless innings, recording a season-high ten strikeouts.

On top of the longest active hit streak in professional baseball ending for Vargas, an 0-for-4 night capped a 30-game on-base streak for the Loons infielder that spanned the entirety of the season. Vargas' name is still scattered across multiple High-A Central league leader categories, leading in hits (47), total bases (81), and extra-base hits (19). Vargas holds the league's second-best batting percentage (.331) and is third in slugging (.570), and fourth-best OPS (.953).

Both starters Bobby Miller and Ashcraft made it a pitching duel early in Friday's game, with no earned runs allowed by either through their starts. Miller, the Dodgers' first-round selection in 2020, recorded his second consecutive outing with no earned runs, his fourth of the year. Despite the loss, Loons pitchers struck out seven batters and allowed one walk, with one run scoring on three hits. Ashcraft hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings of work, spanning back through his last three starts.

Andy Fisher (W, 1-1) relieved Ashcraft for 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, exiting the game after allowing James Outman to record the third and final Loons hit of the night in the top of the eighth. Fisher walked Andy Pages to load the bases, but retired Leonel Valera on strikes. Cole Percival (L, 2-1) lasted 3 1/3 innings in a relief appearance for Miller, striking out two batters and walked one. With two outs in the seventh, Eric Yang scored Quincy McAfee from second on a double for the only run of the night.

Three of the four contests in this series have been decided by one run, with Dayton edging Great Lakes in all three. Both clubs recorded three hits on no defensive errors, making it the first errorless game for Great Lakes this week. Despite have the bases loaded at two different points in Friday's game, Great Lakes finished 0-2, leaving seven men aboard.

The Friday loss guarantees Dayton taking the second series over the Loons this season. In 10 games, the Loons are 1-9 against the Dragons. Great Lakes sends Logan Boyer to the mound for Saturday's contest, a right-hander from San Diego State. Opposing Boyer on Saturday is fellow-righty Spencer Stockton, who allowed no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in his season debut against Great Lakes on May 8. Saturday's game is scheduled for a 7:09 p.m. EDT first-pitch time from Day Air Ballpark, and can be followed live on ESPN 100.9 FM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.