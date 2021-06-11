Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Friday, June 11, 2021 l Game # 34

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (16-17) at Dayton Dragons (19-14)

RH Bobby Miller (0-0, 1.26) vs. RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.58)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 1. (Dragons went 5-1 vs. the Loons in the first series of the season in Midland, Michigan)

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 3. Alex McGarry hit a first inning grand slam home run and Michael Siani added a solo homer in the seventh as the Dragons beat the Loons for the third straight night in the series. Dayton pitchers combined to allow just six hits. The Dragons matched a season-high with five stolen bases including two by Jacob Hurtubise, who moved into a tie for the league lead with 21.

Comeback Kids: Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dragons won two games in two nights despite trailing by five or more runs in each game. Over the previous five years, they have averaged one win when trailing by 5+ runs per every 116 games played. They had six such comebacks in the last five years (697 games), averaging 1.2 comebacks per season in games when trailing by five or more runs. Tuesday night's win after trailing 7-0 matched the largest comeback for the Dragons over at least the last 15 seasons. The Dragons also erased seven-run deficits to win in 2013 and 2016. Records on comebacks date back to 2006. The Dragons have battled back to win five times after trailing by at least four runs since May 18.

Jacob Hurtubise in the High-A Central League Rankings:

First in On-Base Percentage at .452

Tied for First in Stolen Bases with 21 (tied for third in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), three behind the national leader).

Fourth in Runs Scored with 29

Tied for Fourth in Walks with 23

10th in Batting Average at .292

Other Player Notes

Quincy McAfee ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 16 in nine games. He is tied for the lead in all of MiLB in doubles since May 29 with seven in 12 games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 14 games is 17 for 52 (.327) with two home runs.

Alex McGarry is batting .360 over his last six games with a grand slam home run.

Miguel Hernandez has a six-game hitting streak, batting .280 during the streak.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 13.2 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 22. Opponents have combined to hit just .068 (3 for 44) against Roxby on the year.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 10 innings (0.90 ERA), allowing just six hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last two starts has allowed just one unearned run in 12 innings.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

The Dragons have won three straight games for the third time this season. They have yet to post a four-game winning streak. The Dragons can climb to six games above .500 for the first time this season with a win tonight.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 23 of the 33 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 96 runs in their last 15 games, averaging 6.4 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 59 and tied for sixth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

The Dragons are batting .277 as a team in the current series with Great Lakes, their top average in any series this season (previous high: .254).

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .221, the best in the league.

Dragons relievers have allowed just one earned run in 16 innings in the current series with Great Lakes.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 27 errors in 33 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., June 12 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer (0-0, 3.52) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-1, 6.57) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., June 13 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas (3-2, 2.57) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 4.03) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

