TinCaps Tickets Going on Sale for Remainder of 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are set to go on sale Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. As Parkview Field's capacity increases, the team also has announced additional Fireworks Nights, Theme Nights, and more.

For fans who had purchased a 2020 ticket before last season was lost, they have an early window to make an exchange for a 2021 game ticket. Starting Wednesday, June 9, fans exchanging a 2020 ticket can email tickets@tincaps.com, call 260-482-6400, or visit the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

June 29 marks the first game of the 2021 season where every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase.

"We appreciate the patience of our fans as we navigate through this one-of-a-kind season," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President - Marketing & Promotions. "We're fired up now to add more fireworks shows, theme nights, and other promotions as we prepare to host a growing number of fans as this year goes on. Our staff is as dedicated as ever to providing our fans with the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball."

While the TinCaps previously announced their daily lineup of promotions, including fireworks on Saturday nights, the team is adding five more Friday fireworks dates (see below). On top of that, the 'Caps are planning Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights on July 20 and Sept. 7. Parkview Field also will host Theme Nights on Fridays, featuring celebrations of the '80s, '90s, country music, and more.

Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone (260-482-6400), and at the ballpark's Ticket Office.

The TinCaps opened their 2021 season on May 4, with capacity limited to 30%. Fort Wayne is in its first season as the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, after playing as a Low-A Minor League Baseball club from 1993-2019. Parkview Field has perennially been rated as the No. 1 ballpark experience for fans around the minors. Click here for the team's complete 2021 schedule.

2021 TinCaps Fireworks Nights

- Saturday, June 12 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:35 p.m.)

- Sunday, July 4 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:05 p.m.)

- Friday, July 9 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 10 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

- Friday, July 23 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, July 24 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

- Friday, Aug. 13 vs. South Bend Cubs (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. South Bend Cubs (6:35 p.m.)

- Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Dayton Dragons (6:35 p.m.)

- Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (6:35 p.m.)

2021 TinCaps Theme Nights

- Friday, July 9 - '90s Night

- Friday, July 23 - Summer Games Night

- Friday, Aug. 13 - Country Music Night

- Friday, Aug. 27 - '80s Night

2021 TinCaps Peanut Allergy Awareness Nights

- Tuesday, July 20 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

