Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient June 9th

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will recognize The Hope Center for Families as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Tuesday, June 9th against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark. The game will start at 7:05 p.m. In addition, half of the 50/50 proceeds will be donated to The Hope Center for Families.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. It could be a first responder or a volunteer. The Dragons are going to highlight these Community All-Stars at games all summer long.

More than half of children in the City of Dayton live below the poverty level. The statistics show that when those children grow up, they are likely to continue the poverty cycle to their children as well. The "poverty cycle" often persists across multiple generations unless that cycle is interrupted through outside intervention.

The Hope Center for Families was developed to interfere with the poverty cycle in Northwest Dayton, giving families the support and hope needed to grow and advance into sustainable living wages.

The Hope Center for Families is an initiative by the Omega Community Development Corporation that focuses on the two-generation model - a model that targets low-income children and their parents simultaneously. The center will focus on the three main factors that aid in the reduction of poverty through workforce, health, and educational development.

Mini University, Sinclair Community College, and Dayton Children's Hospital will have a significant presence within the Hope Center. Mini University will operate an early learning program within the center. Sinclair Community College will offer certificate programs for adults to further their education, allowing them to gain higher wages. Dayton Children's Hospital will aid in childcare.

The Center plans to start transforming the lives of the people of Northwest Dayton as soon as the door open in Fall 2021.

Vanessa Ward, Omega Community Development Corporation president, said her dream once the center is open would be that when people walk in, they will be greeted by people that care.

For going above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Miami Valley, The Hope Center for Families is being honored as a Dragons Community All-Star.

