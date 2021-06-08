TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Lake County

June 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-16) vs. Lake County Captains (15-15)

Tuesday, June 8 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 18 of 60 | Game 30 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (5.87 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Gaddis (5.71 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne dropped the finale of its 6-game series against Cedar Rapids, 11-3, on Sunday afternoon. With that, the TinCaps and Kernels split the set. Fort Wayne's runs were provided by a Luis Almanzar RBI single in the fourth that tied the game, 1-1, and an Agustin Ruiz 2-run homer in the fifth that gave the 'Caps the lead before the Kernels scored 10 unanswered, beginning in the sixth.

HOMZA'S HEATER: Jonny Homza enters tonight on a 12-game hitting streak, the longest for a TinCap this season. It's also the 3rd-longest active hitting streak in High-A Central, after Great Lakes' Miguel Vargas (23) and Wisconsin's Je'Von Ward (15). During the stretch, Homza has slashed .340 / .436 / .596 (1.032 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 14 RBIs. He's walked as many times as he's struck out (14). He also has 2 stolen bases... According to FanGraphs, Homza has hit a line drive on 28% of batted balls put in play, the highest rate in the league.

JONNY AT EVERY SPOT: Jonny Homza has started 17 games this season at catcher, 2 at first base, 4 at third base, 1 at shortstop, 1 as the DH, and even filled in for an inning in right field... Meanwhile, tonight marks the second consecutive game Homza is in the leadoff spot. He's had at least 1 at-bat in every spot in the batting order 1-7.

HOME RU(N)IZ: Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in the HAC in home runs with 8, including homers in each of the last 2 games. Ruiz's 24 RBIs on the year are also 2nd in the league. He's achieved this in 24 games. Over his first 124 games with Low-A Fort Wayne as an 18-19-year-old in 2018-19, Ruiz hit 4 homers with 57 RBIs... His .886 OPS on the season is also top 10 in the league.

SEEING IT BETTER: Seamus Curran has drawn 7 walks through his first 6 games as a TinCap while only striking out 6 times. Curran's early 28% BB% is a jump from a 9% BB% in 2019 with Low-A Delmarva (Baltimore organization). For the first time in his career, he's wearing athletic glasses while at the plate.

KNIGHT TIME: As the Padres beat the Cubs, 9-4, on Monday night, Midwest League alum Brian O'Grady hit his first home run with San Diego. The 29-year-old corner outfielder was drafted by the Reds and played for Dayton in 2015. O'Grady played collegiately at Rutgers, as did TinCaps center fielder Jawuan Harris. Meanwhile, another former Scarlet Knight, Patrick Kivlehan, also has appeared with the Padres this season. There are just 8 total Rutgers alums in professional baseball so far this season, including Todd Frazier.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.