Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 l Game # 31

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (16-14) at Dayton Dragons (16-14)

RH Logan Boyer (0-0, 4.05) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.33)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 1 (all games in Midland, Michigan, May 4-9).

Ashcraft Wins League Honor: Dragons starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6. Ashcraft made one start during the week, earning the victory at Lake County on June 5. He tossed seven innings, allowing one unearned run on just two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. The Dragons have been well represented in the league's weekly awards this season. Brian Rey was named the Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season (May 3-9; May 10-16). Lyon Richardson was the Pitcher of the Week for the first week (May 3-9).

Player Notes

Quin Cotton became the first Dayton player to collect four hits in a game on Saturday night. He became the third Dragons player to hit two home runs in a game (joining Brian Rey and Alex McGarry) and his six RBI is a team season high.

Jacob Hurtubise is first in the High-A Central League in On-Base Percentage (.430). He is tied for fifth in runs scored. Hurtubise has 17 stolen bases on the year to rank fourth in the league and eighth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), four behind the national leader.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 12 games is 14 for 41 (.341) with two home runs.

Quincy McAfee has four doubles in his last three games and six in his last nine games. He has 12 RBI in his last nine games (10 in last six).

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 19.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in nine innings, allowing just five hits and two walks.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson has posted a 1.33 ERA in his five starts, allowing just three earned runs in 20.1 innings.

Graham Ashcraft over his last two starts has allowed just one run in 12 innings. He ranks fifth in the league in strikeouts on the year.

Team Notes

The Dragons enter this series after concluding a six-game set at Lake County on Sunday. They won two of six in the series. The Dragons scored 36 runs in the six games (averaging 6.0 runs per game), but 15 of those runs came in one game. The team ERA in the series was 7.77.

Dayton begins the day tied for second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 20 of the 30 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 76 runs in their last 12 games, averaging 6.3 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games. The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series of the year vs. Great Lakes.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 52 and sixth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are on a pace for 208 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 242). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .220, the best in the league. Great Lakes is second at .221.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 24 errors in 30 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., June 9 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes LH Alec Gamboa (0-3, 5.57) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 2.27)

Thu., June 10 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.68) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-4, 4.15)

Fri., June 11 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (0-0, 1.26) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.58)

Sat., June 12 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-1, 6.57)

Sun., June 13 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson

High-A Central League Stories from June 8, 2021

