Cody Laweryson Activated from Injured List

June 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Cody Laweryson has been activated from the seven-day injured list. This roster move was disseminated by Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Laweryson is a returning member of the Kernels that registered five scoreless innings in a starting role August 2, 2019 at the Beloit Snappers. All of his other professional outings that season came with the Rookie-Level Elizabethton Twins featuring a 15-strikeout performance August 26, 2019 versus the Greeneville Reds. The Moscow, Maine native was drafted out of the University of Maine by the Minnesota Twins in the 14th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

With this transaction, Cedar Rapids has 28 active players on its roster along with four men on the injured list, one person on the temporary inactive list, and one individual on the restricted list.

After splitting a six-game series at the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Kernels continue their lengthy road swing with a six-game series at the Beloit Snappers. Tuesday's series opener at Pohlman Field will begin at 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Cody Laweryson (0-0, -.--) and Beloit right-hander Kyle Nicolas (2-1, 4.43).

The next Kernels homestand will go from June 15 through June 27. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

