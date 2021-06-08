Outfielder Suddleson Promoted to Double-A Midland

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Jake Suddleson is promoted to Double-A Midland

The 2019 Ivy League Player of the Year, Suddleson, 23, was signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent from Harvard University on July 6, 2020, and made his professional debut this season with the Lugnuts. In 24 games, he slashed .284 / .346 /.526 with nine doubles, one triple and four home runs, leading the Lugnuts in slugging percentage, RBIs (19), total bases (50) and extra-base hits (14) and tying for first on the team in hits (27) and doubles.

The Lugnuts open up a six-game road trip tonight at LMCU Ballpark vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A - Detroit Tigers) at 7:05 p.m. Lansing returns home on Tuesday, June 15, for a six-game series vs. the Great Lakes Loons. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

