TinCaps' Rally Falls Short

April 6, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The TinCaps had a furious rally in the ninth inning, but lost Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 5-4.

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) delivered a two-out, two-run single in the ninth that pulled Fort Wayne (0-2) within a run after trailing 5-4. Earlier in the ninth, Lucas Dunn drew a bases-loaded walk.

Initially, the TinCaps led, 1-0, thanks to a Kai Murphy home run in the first. Fort Wayne's lead thanks to its left fielder carried into the fifth before Great Lakes (2-0) plated a pair. The Loons added insurance with two more in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Both teams had eight hits. For the 'Caps, Salas finished with two singles. Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) also had a pair of knocks, as did first baseman Griffin Doersching.

On the mound, making a spot start, Sam Whiting, in his High-A debut, threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Next Game: Sunday, April 7 @ Great Lakes (1:05 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Peter Heubeck

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.